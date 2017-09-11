Budget, Financial Services, Funds, Markets and Companies, Society
Zaiga Puce picked for head of Society Integration Foundation
Photo caption: Zaika Puce with her spouse, Minister of Environment and Regional Development Juris Puce.
Puce received the highest scores in all thee rounds of the tender, as well as won a unanimous support of the panel assessing the candidates. Her candidacy will be put before the SIF Council for approval.
Puce boasts an extensive job experience in the nongovernmental sector. For three years Puce worked on the council of the cooperation memorandum concluded between NGOs and the Cabinet of Ministers. Since 2016 she is a council member of the Civic Alliance - Latvia and since 2017 a board member of the Association of Non-Governmental Contemporary Culture Organizations. Puce chairs the Ascendum board since 2011.
Puce's husband is Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Puce (For Development/For) who is also a member of the SIF Council.
As reported, on August 30, Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis (National Alliance) was elected chairman of the SIF Council.
