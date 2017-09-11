Zaiga Puce picked for head of Society Integration Foundation

Zaiga Puce, head of Ascendum nongovernmental organization, has won a tender to become the next director of the Society Integration Foundation (SIF), LETA was told at the State Chancellery.

Zaika Puce with her spouse, Minister of Environment and Regional Development Juris Puce. Photo RePost.

Puce received the highest scores in all thee rounds of the tender, as well as won a unanimous support of the panel assessing the candidates. Her candidacy will be put before the SIF Council for approval.





Puce boasts an extensive job experience in the nongovernmental sector. For three years Puce worked on the council of the cooperation memorandum concluded between NGOs and the Cabinet of Ministers. Since 2016 she is a council member of the Civic Alliance - Latvia and since 2017 a board member of the Association of Non-Governmental Contemporary Culture Organizations. Puce chairs the Ascendum board since 2011.





Puce's husband is Environmental Protection and Regional Development Minister Juris Puce (For Development/For) who is also a member of the SIF Council.





As reported, on August 30, Culture Minister Nauris Puntulis (National Alliance) was elected chairman of the SIF Council.