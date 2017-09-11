Latvia, Markets and Companies
Nemiro planning to overhaul Public Procurement Law
On Tuesday, he briefed the government on the Economics Ministry's plans to improve the public procurement system and said the law needed a major overhaul.
The minister said at the government meeting today that raids of construction companies by the Corruption Prevention Bureau and the Competition Council this past September were a wake-up call.
Shortly after these events, Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins (New Unity) issued a resolution urging the Economics Ministry to seek a solution to eliminate unfair procurement practices.
Nemiro emphasized that the Economics Ministry and other ministries and institutions involved would develop specific solutions to improve the public procurement system by January 15 next year, thereby overhauling the Public Procurement Law.
