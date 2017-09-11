Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 22.10.2019, 12:17
Lithuania expects to launch register of beneficial ownership in 2021
Next year's draft state budget earmarks funds for the creation of the register which should have started operating this year, under EU legislation, it noted.
The EU adopted last year the Fifth Anti-Money Laundering Directive tightening up the money laundering and terrorist financing prevention requirements. Lithuania must transpose the new directive into national law by 2020,
However, the country has not yet fully implemented the Fourth Directive which requires member states to launch registers of beneficial ownership in 2019.
According to the Justice Ministry, the 2020 budget allocates funds for the creation of a sub-system of beneficial owners. The necessary public procurement procedures are planned to be carried out in 2020, with the sub-system expected to be launched in 2021.
- 22.10.2019 New large LNG shipment from Norway arrives in Klaipeda
- 22.10.2019 Estonia: Health Board imposes EUR 600 penalty payment on company marketing MMS
- 21.10.2019 ПВС призывает оценить сотрудничество с польским поставщиком курятины Cedrob S.A.
- 21.10.2019 Bank of Lithuania provides recommendations on raising capital through STOs
- 21.10.2019 Estonian fishing co Reyktal to start NW Atlantic prawn fishing next fall
- 21.10.2019 Investors from Latvia, Ukraine, Czech Republic eyeing Olainfarm - chairman
- 21.10.2019 Латвиец Каспарс Рейтупс признан лучшим сомелье стран Балтии
- 21.10.2019 В Латвии выросло количество ликвидации предприятий в 2019 году
- 21.10.2019 Сменятся послы Литвы в России, при НАТО и ЮНЕСКО
- 21.10.2019 Lithuania set to replace ambassadors to Russia, UNESCO, NATO