Lithuania set to replace ambassadors to Russia, UNESCO, NATO

Lithuania is set to replace its ambassadors to Russia, UNESCO and NATO over the upcoming few months as the terms of the incumbent ambassadors are expiring, reported LETA/BNS.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is proposing to the government to recall the country's Ambassador to UNESCO Irena Vaisvilaite as of Dec 30. Ambassador to Russia Remigijus Motuzas would be recalled as of Jan 16, and Ambassador to NATO Vytautas Leskevicius would leave the position as of Feb 17.





Possible candidates to replace them have not been named yet.





Leskevicius started his diplomatic career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs over two decades ago. He previously served as Lithuania's ambassador to the Council of Europe, and was the political director at the ministry before that.





Vaisvilaite served as Lithuania's ambassador to the Holy See in 2002-2017 and later replaced Ambassador Arunas Gelunas, who was elected to the Seimas, as the country's ambassador to UNESCO. She previously served as an adviser to ex-President Valdas Adamkus, worked for the Radio Free Europe in Prague and was the Vatican Radio's editor in Rome.





Motuzas started his diplomatic career in 2001. He previously served as a minister-counselor of Lithuania's Permanent Representation to the Council of Europe, led the administrative department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, served as Lithuania's ambassador to Sweden and led the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' EU presidency department.





In Lithuania, ambassadors are appointed and recalled by the president upon nomination by the government and approval by the Seimas' Committee on Foreign Affairs.