PRFoods: Fish processing companies should use more Estonian fish

Fish processing companies in Estonia should use more local raw materials than is the case now, PRFoods Board Member Indrek Kasela said LETA/BNS.

"Against the backdrop of recent events, its is critical for the fish industry to be based not on imported fish alone. It is essential from the viewpoint of the sustainability of industry, food safety and consumer preferences alike that we use more local raw materials," Kasela said.





The CEO of PRFoods was referring to the listeria scandal related to another Estonian fish processor, M.V.Wool, which the latter has blamed on Norwegian and Finnish fish farms.





PRFoods, the only Estonian food producer listed on the Tallinn stock exchange, mainly uses salmon and rainbow trout as raw materials of its products. Most of the rainbow trout is grown on the company's own fish farms in Estonia, Finland and Sweden.





Products of the group are sold in 37 countries in Europe, North and South America, and Asia.





"The fish sector has historically been an export-oriented business which has great potential also for Estonia," Kasela said.





Kasela also finds that there should be more small association-type fish farming enterprises in Estonia's coastal regions, as the local environment is suitable for that.