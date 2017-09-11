Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Security, USA
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 18.10.2019, 12:30
Lithuania to buy six American Black Hawk helicopters for around EUR 300 mln
They will replace eight Soviet-era Mi-8 helicopters Lithuania has used so far, the Ministry of National Defense confirmed it to LETA/BNS.
The new multifunctional military helicopters would be used for search and rescue operations, as well as for the implementation of tasks of the Lithuanian army and the Lithuania-based German-lead NATO battalion.
The Ministry of National Defense says it will soon launch negotiations with the US government on the acquisition of such helicopters, with the contract expected to be signed by the end of next year. The first helicopters would be delivered to Lithuania by the end of 2024.
According to the ministry, the US government is now looking into possibilities to support this acquisition from it security support funds.
The main reason for the acquisition of new helicopters is that the Mi-8s' operation time is about to expire, and the Dauphin helicopters bought several years ago are mainly used for search, rescue and monitoring operation, but not for other tasks.
The Ministry of National Defense also says the maintenance of the old Mi-8s is expensive and they break down often, and the repairs are risky due to complicated supply of spare parts from Russia.
Lithuania is also about to finish arranging the details for the acquisition of 200 American JLTVs.
- 18.10.2019 PRFoods: Fish processing companies should use more Estonian fish
- 18.10.2019 Klaipeda leads Baltic ports in terms of cargo traffic for 4th year in a row
- 18.10.2019 Latvenergo named Latvia's most valuable company again in 2019
- 18.10.2019 Ценность самого ценного латвийского предприятия Latvenergo уменьшилась на 8%
- 17.10.2019 Latvia: Companies' desire and ability to borrow has reached record heights this year
- 17.10.2019 Estonia: Baltika clothing company posts EUR 3.3 mln in nine-month loss
- 17.10.2019 Рекрутинговое агентство: Предприятия в Латвии не готовы платить гастарбайтерам по 1004 евро
- 17.10.2019 Lithuania: Kamida Group Will Invest 12 mln EUR Into Logistics Center
- 17.10.2019 Lithuanian parliament starts debating 'spy swap' amendment