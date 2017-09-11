Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security, USA
US provides mine clearing equipment worth around EUR 7 mln to Latvia
16.10.2019.
The Latvian Home Guard in a ceremony outside the Ogre Culture Center this Friday will receive Husky Vehicle Mounted Mine Detectors (VMMD) worth around EUR 7 mln provided by the United States, the press office of the Latvian Defense Ministry informed LETA.
The Husky mine clearance vehicles will be used by the 54th Engineers Battalion of the 2nd Vidzeme Brigade of the Latvian Home Guard for safe detection of mines and unexploded ordnance.
Under the US Foreign Military Financing Program, the US has provided Latvia with three Huskies, personnel training and technical support. The total value of the support is more than USD 8 mln (EUR 7.2 mln).
