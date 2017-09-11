Agriculture, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Financial Services, Markets and Companies
Estonian minister: Volume of CAP must be maintained
Jarvik participated in a meeting of the EU's Agriculture and
Fisheries Council, where the CAP reform package was discussed, spokespeople for
the Ministry of Rural Affairs said.
"Considering the expectations and challenges, reducing
the budget is not acceptable. A reduction in the budget will not enable to
achieve the ambitious climate goals established and simultaneously to ensure
the competitiveness of the agricultural sector and development of rural
areas," Jarvik said.
The minister said that the review by Finland very well
reflected the discussion on the reform of CAP, but he also pointed attention to
topics yet to be negotiated.
"Among other things, the obligation to preserve
permanent grassland should be added that would not be too restrictive on
producers or difficult to implement," Jarvik said, adding that member
states should have more flexibility under CAP when it comes to regional
specifics.
Also on Monday, the general approach of the European
Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) for the new period was submitted to the
ministers for endorsement. The second part of the general approach of EMFF for
2021–2027 was to be endorsed on Tuesday.
Estonia agrees to the approach, while pointing out that when
it comes to financial instruments eligible activities must not be restricted,
but treated as a means for achieving equal competition.
"In addition, equal conditions should be ensured for
inland water fishing with coastal fishing," the Estonian minister said.
"Hopefully suitable solutions will be found in trilateral
negotiations."
