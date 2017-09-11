Estonian minister: Volume of CAP must be maintained

Estonia's Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Jarvik supports the French proposal to leave the budget of the European Union's common agricultural policy (CAP) for 2020+ at the level of the current period and not reduce it, informed LETA/BNS.

Jarvik participated in a meeting of the EU's Agriculture and Fisheries Council, where the CAP reform package was discussed, spokespeople for the Ministry of Rural Affairs said.





"Considering the expectations and challenges, reducing the budget is not acceptable. A reduction in the budget will not enable to achieve the ambitious climate goals established and simultaneously to ensure the competitiveness of the agricultural sector and development of rural areas," Jarvik said.





The minister said that the review by Finland very well reflected the discussion on the reform of CAP, but he also pointed attention to topics yet to be negotiated.





"Among other things, the obligation to preserve permanent grassland should be added that would not be too restrictive on producers or difficult to implement," Jarvik said, adding that member states should have more flexibility under CAP when it comes to regional specifics.





Also on Monday, the general approach of the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund (EMFF) for the new period was submitted to the ministers for endorsement. The second part of the general approach of EMFF for 2021–2027 was to be endorsed on Tuesday.





Estonia agrees to the approach, while pointing out that when it comes to financial instruments eligible activities must not be restricted, but treated as a means for achieving equal competition.





"In addition, equal conditions should be ensured for inland water fishing with coastal fishing," the Estonian minister said. "Hopefully suitable solutions will be found in trilateral negotiations."