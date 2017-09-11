Latvia: Trade union of medics decides to organize large-scale protests

The Latvian Trade Union of Health and Social Care Employees (LVSADA) has decided to stage large-scale protests, according to LVSADA council writes LETA.

LVSADA said it cannot put up with insufficient funding for health care in next year's budget, therefore multi-stage protest campaigns will be organized with a warning strike, a march and a picket, submitting an application to the Constitutional court.

LVSADA council members said that the government is not able to act in a long term, therefore residents' health care is in danger.





The trade union said that in accordance with the law, government funding to health care in 2020 should reach at least 4% of the gross domestic product (GDP), but the law on the medium-term budget framework for 2020, 2021 and 2022 adopted by the government provides that in 2022, the health care budget is just EUR 1.2 bn, which is 3.3% of the planned GDP.





In 2019, health care budget also reached EUR 1.2 bn or 3.87% of GDP.





The trade union says that in accordance with the law on healthcare financing, additional budget funding for raising medics' wages was supposed to exceed EUR 100 mln in 2020, but in real life the budget allocations for medics' wages reach onlt EUR 43 mln.