About 50 employees of Stockmann department store catch stomach infection

On Sunday, October 6, PVD received information from Baltic Restaurants Latvia about the cases of infection among store employees.





PVD took samples from surfaces and food products for lab tests and also inspected the supplier of food products.





"Our experts conducted an inspection," said PVD general director Maris Balodis, adding that the cause of the infection has not been established yet. Most of the tests that have been completed are negative, and on October 14 results of the rest of the samples will be ready.





PVD is also expecting information from the the Center for Disease Prevention and Control (SPKC) on results of epidemiological investigation.





SPKC representative Rita Korotinska told LETA that the initial information suggests that the infection has been caused by a norovirus.





She said that the condition of the patients had not been serious and there is no information that anyone would be hospitalized.





Stockmann director Dace Goldmane told LETA that last weekend there were about 800 employees working in the store, 50 of which complained about similar symptoms. No new cases have been reported after the weekend.





Baltic Restaurants Latvia representatives are sure that the company is ensuring constant monitoring of hygiene and security measures in all catering locations.

"We are informed about the cases of the infection at Stockmann. When we received the information, at our own initiative we invited PVD and SPKC specialists to inspect the cafe. They inspected the products, surfaces, employees. So far all the results are negative. There are no infection cases among our employees," the company said.





Baltic Restaurants Latvia representatives also said that the company's cafe is just one of the locations where Stockmann employees have their meals, and not all victims had a meal at the cafe.





As reported, there was a spread of acute intestinal infection in several preschools in Sigulda in September. During investigation, epidemiologists concluded that the children were from preschools catered by Baltic Restaurant Latvia.





PVD in its inspections discovered different violations of hygienic norms, insufficient cleaning and disinfection in the caterer's premises.





Sigulda Region Council decided to terminate contract with Baltic Restaurants Latvia that provided catering services at all pre-schools and four schools in Sigulda.



