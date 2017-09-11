Ex-minister: Jarvik must stop political interference in Veterinary, Food Board activity

Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Jarvik must stop political interference in the activity of the Veterinary and Food Board as this may call into question the credibility of the Estonian food safety system internationally, deputy chair of the Riigikogu's rural affairs committee and former minister of rural affairs Urmas Kruuse said LETA/BNS.

"A food safety system that is internationally reliable and subject to specific operating procedures is the basis of all Estonian food exports," Kruuse, a Reform Party MP, was quoted by party spokespeople as saying. "The statement by the minister of rural affairs that one food producer should sue the Veterinary and Food Board shows that, by getting politically involved in the activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, he is prepared to call into question the credibility of the Estonian food safety system. Such political action could prove extremely costly for all food exporters, as it may close foreign markets for our producers," he added.





Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Jarvik said that the Estonian media has caused extensive financial and reputational damage to the fish processing company M.V. Wool while reporting on the recent listeria bacterium scandal and the company should sue the Veterinary and Food Board, which commented on the matter.





Kruuse said that if the minister of rural affairs has specific objections to the substantive activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, these must be mentioned immediately, as human health may be at stake when it comes to food safety. "If the minister is aware of any flaws in the scientific methodology of the control activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, this should also be mentioned. In the area of food safety, the price of a mistake can be human life," Kruuse added.





Kruuse on Wednesday also made a proposal to rural affairs committee chair Tarmo Tamm to invite Jarvik to present the situation that has developed to the committee on an extraordinary basis.