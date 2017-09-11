Estonia, Foodstuff, Markets and Companies, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 02.10.2019, 20:57
Ex-minister: Jarvik must stop political interference in Veterinary, Food Board activity
"A food safety system that is internationally reliable and subject to specific operating procedures is the basis of all Estonian food exports," Kruuse, a Reform Party MP, was quoted by party spokespeople as saying. "The statement by the minister of rural affairs that one food producer should sue the Veterinary and Food Board shows that, by getting politically involved in the activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, he is prepared to call into question the credibility of the Estonian food safety system. Such political action could prove extremely costly for all food exporters, as it may close foreign markets for our producers," he added.
Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Jarvik said that the Estonian media has caused extensive financial and reputational damage to the fish processing company M.V. Wool while reporting on the recent listeria bacterium scandal and the company should sue the Veterinary and Food Board, which commented on the matter.
Kruuse said that if the minister of rural affairs has specific objections to the substantive activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, these must be mentioned immediately, as human health may be at stake when it comes to food safety. "If the minister is aware of any flaws in the scientific methodology of the control activities of the Veterinary and Food Board, this should also be mentioned. In the area of food safety, the price of a mistake can be human life," Kruuse added.
Kruuse on Wednesday also made a proposal to rural affairs committee chair Tarmo Tamm to invite Jarvik to present the situation that has developed to the committee on an extraordinary basis.
- 02.10.2019 Estonia sees biggest grain harvest ever
- 02.10.2019 Forum Cinemas приобрела латвийское и литовское подразделения
- 02.10.2019 Estonian FinMin, municipalities launch EUR 800,000 pilot to tackle empty apartment houses
- 02.10.2019 Linde Engineering основало в Эстонии новый филиал
- 02.10.2019 Март Ярвик: скандал с листериозом подпортил имидж Эстонии
- 02.10.2019 В Эстонии собрали рекордно крупный урожай зерновых
- 02.10.2019 Lithuania's Modus Group to invest EUR 38 mln into solar power plants in Spain
- 02.10.2019 SEB survey shows Lithuania as Baltic dairy market leader
- 02.10.2019 Estonian realtor 1Partner expands to Latvia
- 02.10.2019 Estonian architects: Rules of competition for Rail Baltic Parnu terminal cannot be changed