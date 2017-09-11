Demography, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies

International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics Wednesday, 25.09.2019, 11:03

Lithuania to need at least 300,000 immigrants by 2050

BC, Vilnius, 25.09.2019.Print version
Lithuania will need at least 300,000 immigrants in the next 30 years to compensate for demographic losses due a negative natural population growth rate, according to the Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.

The country will need to attract even more immigrants to offset outward migration. Otherwise, it may become a rapidly aging society that will never catch up with Western countries, it wrote. 


The paper cited a study by the International Monetary Fund that predicts that Lithuania's population will shrink by 17% by 2050. The decline in the working-age

population is forecast to be even more severe, at 28%.




Other articles:

Back Up

Русский
Search site


 