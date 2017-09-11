Demography, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania to need at least 300,000 immigrants by 2050
Lithuania will need at least 300,000 immigrants in the next 30 years to compensate for demographic losses due a negative natural population growth rate, according to the Verslo Zinios information reported LETA/BNS.
The country will need to attract even more immigrants to offset outward migration. Otherwise, it may become a rapidly aging society that will never catch up with Western countries, it wrote.
The paper cited a study by the International Monetary Fund that predicts that Lithuania's population will shrink by 17% by 2050. The decline in the working-age
population is forecast to be even more severe, at 28%.
