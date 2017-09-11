Estonia, Markets and Companies, Retail, Woodwork
Monday, 23.09.2019
Estonia: Skano Group planning to change name to Nordic Fiberboard AS
BC, Tallinn, 23.09.2019.
The listed Estonian fiberboard and furniture maker Skano Group intends to change its name to Nordic Fibreboard AS at an extraordinary general meeting in mid-October, informed LETA/BNS.
Skano also plans to approve the new articles of association of the group, the company told the stock exchange.
The extraordinary general meeting of Skano Group AS is to take place at 11 a.m. on Oct. 14 at the group's office in 48 Suur-Joe Street, Parnu.
Skano Group's consolidates net sales in the second quarter declined 2% on year to 3.88 mln euros, whereas its net loss increased from 14,000 euros to 300,000 euros.
