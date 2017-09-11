EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Woodwork
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 12.09.2019, 13:13
Lithuania's Theca Furniture to pay out EUR 2 mln in dividends to Danish owners
BC, Vilnius, 12.09.2019.Print version
The Danish-owned Kaunas-based Lithuanian furniture producer Theca Furniture posted 58.1 mln euros in revenue last year, up 12.4% from 51.6 mln euros a year ago, reported LETA/BNS.
Its net profit rose 34% to 3.37 mln euros, according to it
financial report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.
Theca Furniture plans to pay 2 mln euros in dividends to it
sole Danish owner Theca, after spending 1.8 mln euros on dividends a year ago.
Theca Furniture had 780 employees at the end of last year,
up from 773 a year ago.
Other articles:
- 12.09.2019 The boom of the sharing economy, the smart strategy for retail and partnerships that amaze
- 12.09.2019 В Риге продолжаются "страсти по мусору"
- 12.09.2019 Baltic Block pallet block maker increases sales by 27.7% in H1
- 12.09.2019 Microduct manufacturer Höhle opens a new factory
- 12.09.2019 Lithuania's PPO chief asks to be dismissed
- 12.09.2019 Estonian-Latvian cooperation conference in Tartu to focus on opportunities in wood sector
- 12.09.2019 Российская торговая сеть "Светофор" готовит вторжение в Литву
- 12.09.2019 Премьер Литвы об экономической ситуации: мы должны видеть реальность
- 11.09.2019 Международная конференция «Вызовы глобального транспортного сообщения» пройдет в Риге
- 11.09.2019 Sologubas replaces Ceika as CEO of Lithuania's Snaige