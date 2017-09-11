Lithuania's Theca Furniture to pay out EUR 2 mln in dividends to Danish owners

The Danish-owned Kaunas-based Lithuanian furniture producer Theca Furniture posted 58.1 mln euros in revenue last year, up 12.4% from 51.6 mln euros a year ago, reported LETA/BNS.

Its net profit rose 34% to 3.37 mln euros, according to it financial report submitted to the Lithuanian Center of Registers.





Theca Furniture plans to pay 2 mln euros in dividends to it sole Danish owner Theca, after spending 1.8 mln euros on dividends a year ago.





Theca Furniture had 780 employees at the end of last year, up from 773 a year ago.