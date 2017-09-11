Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Thursday, 05.09.2019, 10:49
Latvia: Salmonella break-out established at Kuldiga Hospital's maternity ward
BC, Riga, 05.09.2019.
A salmonella break-out has been established at Kuldiga Hospital's maternity ward, and the ward has since been closed down for a month, Center for Disease Prevention and Control spokeswoman Ilze Araja confirmed to LETA.
According to Araja, salmonella infections have not only be
established in grown-ups visiting the ward, but also babies.
The Center for Disease Prevention and Control points out
that 10 cases of salmonella at the ward were established between July 22 and
August 30 of this year, including in eight babies.
The ward has since been closed down for inspections.
