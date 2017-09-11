Latvia: Salmonella break-out established at Kuldiga Hospital's maternity ward

A salmonella break-out has been established at Kuldiga Hospital's maternity ward, and the ward has since been closed down for a month, Center for Disease Prevention and Control spokeswoman Ilze Araja confirmed to LETA.

According to Araja, salmonella infections have not only be established in grown-ups visiting the ward, but also babies.





The Center for Disease Prevention and Control points out that 10 cases of salmonella at the ward were established between July 22 and August 30 of this year, including in eight babies.





The ward has since been closed down for inspections.