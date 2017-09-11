Lithuania's Rokiskio Suris sees revenue down 12.8% to EUR 89.2 mln

Rokiskio Suris, one of the biggest dairy groups in Lithuania, posted 89.168 million euros in first-half revenue, down, 12.8% from the same period last year, informed LETA/BNS.

The company said the drop in revenue was due to the decision of the company and it’s strategic partner, New Zealand dairy company Fonterra, to modify the company’s strategy and to focus on long-ripened hard cheese.





"The already manufactured hard cheeses may be marketed only after maturation for at least one year. In the year since July last year, production worth EUR 32.4 mln has yet to be sold. Meanwhile, the cost of producing these cheeses has already been incurred," the company said in a statement.





The group's consolidated non-audited loss in the reported period decreased 2.3 times to 1.57 mln euros from 3.685 mln euros last year.





EBITDA surged more than 13 times in the six months to 2.793 mln euros.





Rokiskio Suris' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius Stock Exchange's Main List.