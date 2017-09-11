Foodstuff, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's Rokiskio Suris sees revenue down 12.8% to EUR 89.2 mln
The company said the drop in revenue was due to the decision
of the company and it’s strategic partner, New Zealand dairy company Fonterra,
to modify the company’s strategy and to focus on long-ripened hard cheese.
"The already manufactured hard cheeses may be marketed
only after maturation for at least one year. In the year since July last year,
production worth EUR 32.4 mln has yet to be sold. Meanwhile, the cost of
producing these cheeses has already been incurred," the company said in a
statement.
The group's consolidated non-audited loss in the reported
period decreased 2.3 times to 1.57 mln euros from 3.685 mln euros last
year.
EBITDA surged more than 13 times in the six months to 2.793
mln euros.
Rokiskio Suris' shares are quoted on the Nasdaq Vilnius
Stock Exchange's Main List.
