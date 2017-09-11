Latvia: Emergency Medical Service plans gradual transition to two-person ambulance crews

A gradual transition to two-person ambulance crews by 2026 is one of the solutions proposed in the pre-hospital emergency medical service strategy 2020, Liene Cipule, director of the Emergency Medical Service, said LETA.

The head of the Emergency Medical Service said that the service’s future plans had to be adjusted to trends in the labor market and Latvia’s demographic situation. Although there is no concrete time frame for the transition to two-person ambulance crews, it is absolutely clear that the switch must take place in the next five to six years.





Cipule said that three-person ambulance crews will be preserved wherever possible, including for responding to high-priority callouts. At the same time, the Emergency Medical Service is prepared for situations where three-person ambulance crews are not available.





In Cipule’s words, the Emergency Medical Service is already short of 587 medics and another 200 employees will soon retire from the service. Hiring such a high number of staff is unrealistic, even if Latvia imported labor force from foreign countries. It is therefore essential to carry out the reforms now, so that the Emergency Medical Service is ready to cope with the staff shortages, Cipule said.





The Emergency Medical Service’s new strategy outlines solutions aimed at shortening ambulances’ response time, increase their availability and improve the quality of services.