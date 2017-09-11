Markets and Companies, Real Estate, Society
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Wednesday, 28.08.2019, 12:43
Construction of small mosque planned in Vilnius
Lithuania's National Land Service has given the Vilnius Sunni religious community the right to use a land lot of 8,400 square meter free of charge for a mosque in the Liepkalnis area of Vilnius.
Mufti Aleksandras Beganskas says Turkey, and probably Saudi Arabia or Qatar would fund the mosque construction as the community does not expect funding from the state. In his words, the construction will start when funding and other possible obstacles are dealt with and necessary permits are received.
Now in Lithuania, four mosques operate in Nemezis, Keturiasdešimties Totoriu Kaimas (the Village of 40 Tatars) in Vilnius District, Raiziai near Alytus and in Kaunas.
Muslims in the Lithuanian capital now pray at the Center of Islamic Culture and Education where 150–200 people attend Friday prayers.
Under the plan, the new mosque would hold up to 600 people.
The majority of Muslims in Lithuania are Tatars and Sunni. Some 3,000 Tatars live in Lithuania, based on the 20–11 census figures.
