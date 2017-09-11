Budget, Financial Services, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 22.08.2019, 16:45
EUR 144 mln needed to continue health care reform in Latvia in 2020
The biggest funding or EUR 58.9 mln is necessary for the
reforms related with improving availability of health care services. The
funding would be used to increase the number of secondary ambulatory health
care services and other measures.
Another set of measures, requiring EUR 24.3 mln, will be
used for improving health care services related with diagnosing and treating
cancer. EUR 16.2 mln will be used to reduce spread of infectious diseases,
including hepatitis C and HIV. EUR 15.6 mln will be used to improve
availability and quality of primary health care services, EUR 10.1 mln for
strengthening mental health care availability, EUR 9.2 mln for reform of health
care institutions, EUR 6.5 mln for improving efficiency of cardiovascular
health care services, and EUR 5.2 mln for rehabilitation services system.
