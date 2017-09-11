Elections, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuanians living abroad to have single-member constituency during parlt election
The motion was backed by 88 MPs, four were against and 14
abstained. For the new provisions to be adopted, the president needs to sign
the bill into law.
Under the proposed amendments, drafted by Ramunas
Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, and
his fellow party member Agne Sirinskiene, a single-member constituency
for world Lithuanians would be established if during the latest election at
Lithuanian embassies and consular establishments, the number of voters exceeds
0.9 percent of the average number of voters in all single-member
constituencies.
Those behind the bill say it will encourage Lithuanian
citizens living abroad to get more actively involved in the country's political
life and ensure smoother and more effective participation as they would be able
to elect an MP representing them in that single-member constituency.
Currently, Lithuanian citizens voting abroad are put on the
electoral roll of the Naujamiestis area of Vilnius and do not have a separate
constituency for the Seimas' election.
The activity of Lithuanian citizens living abroad spiked
during the presidential election in May when voters also voted in a dual
citizenship referendum alongside the voting in the first round of the
presidential election.
