Lithuanians living abroad to have single-member constituency during parlt election

The Seimas of Lithuania created conditions for the establishment of a special single-member constituency for Lithuanian citizens voting abroad during general elections, informed LETA/BNS.

The motion was backed by 88 MPs, four were against and 14 abstained. For the new provisions to be adopted, the president needs to sign the bill into law.

Under the proposed amendments, drafted by Ramunas Karbauskis, leader of the ruling Lithuanian Farmers and Greens Union, and his fellow party member Agne Sirinskiene, a single-member constituency for world Lithuanians would be established if during the latest election at Lithuanian embassies and consular establishments, the number of voters exceeds 0.9 percent of the average number of voters in all single-member constituencies.

Those behind the bill say it will encourage Lithuanian citizens living abroad to get more actively involved in the country's political life and ensure smoother and more effective participation as they would be able to elect an MP representing them in that single-member constituency.

Currently, Lithuanian citizens voting abroad are put on the electoral roll of the Naujamiestis area of Vilnius and do not have a separate constituency for the Seimas' election.

The activity of Lithuanian citizens living abroad spiked during the presidential election in May when voters also voted in a dual citizenship referendum alongside the voting in the first round of the presidential election.