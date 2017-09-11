Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Markets and Companies
Finns have bought medicines with digital prescription in Estonia on 3,600 occasions
A spokesperson, Tiia Lundqvist, said that about 500
digital prescriptions issued in Finland are used in Estonia to buy medicines
every month. In July, the number jumped to 860.
The numbers are small compared with the total number of
prescriptions issued in Finland. About two million prescriptions in total were
written by medics in Finland during July, Lundqvist said.
Buying medicines at pharmacies in Estonia with a digital
prescription issued in Finland became possible in January. Finns, however,
cannot buy medicines affecting the central nervous system and medicines containing
narcotic substances in other countries.
Teemupekka Virtanen, expert at the Finnish Ministry
of Social Affairs and Health, described the number of Finnish digital
prescriptions used in Estonia as surprisingly big, not small.
Virtanen said we are talking about an EU-wide project which
is only in the initial stages now. Finland and Estonia were the first EU member
states to make the arrangement work. By now also Croatia, a holiday destination
popular with Finnish tourists, has joined the project.
"The true benefits will be seen when all countries have
come on board. These are the first steps under this project," Virtanen
said.
The arrangement between Estonia and Finland is a one-way
road at this point, with the possibility for Estonians to buy medicines in
Finnish pharmacies with a digital prescription issued in Estonia currently in
the preparation stages.
"The original idea was to have it done by the end of
this year. I cannot say anything for certain as long as it hasn't been
done," Lundqvist told STT.
Virtanen said that where according to the information
available from the websites of Estonian pharmacies medicines as a rule are
cheaper in Estonia than in Finland, the difference is big only in the case of a
few medicines.
"It isn't worthwhile to travel to Estonia to buy only
medicines," he said.
The official added that central to the introduction of the
cross-border arrangement was not the price, but enabling travelers and those
working abroad to get their medicines hassle-free.
