Latvia: No excess pesticide residues found in samples of food products in 2018

No excess pesticide residues were found in samples of food products of plant and animal origin in 2018, the Agriculture Ministry informed LETA.

The Agriculture Ministry has developed a national program for pesticide residue control in 2020, 2021 and 2022 in order to ensure that food products in Latvia meet all the relevant safety requirements.





The program envisages testing potatoes, carrots, honey, highbush blueberries, onions, cranberries, cherries, sea buckthorn, cabbages, cauliflowers, canola, strawberries, apples, wheat, barley and buckwheat for a total of 149 pesticide residues.





Agriculture Minister Kaspars Gerhards (National Alliance) points out that food quality and safety is an important factor, especially at a time when climate change requires changes in plant protection methods. "To protect plants from damage or total destruction, it is essential to use appropriate plant protection means, and these products must be used in the correct way. We can make sure that all these factors are adhered to by our tests of products of plant and animal origin," said the minister.





According to the Agriculture Ministry, the national pesticide residue control program has been developed based on the results of pesticide residue control measures in previous years, as well as the amounts of crop production, the use of plant protection products in Latvia, and their potential risk to consumers.





Control of pesticide residues in products of plant and animal origin will be carried out by the Food and Veterinary Service in cooperation with BIOR institute of food safety, animal health and environment.