Agricultural Organizations' Cooperation Council notes significant labor shortages in agricultural sector during summer
It is increasingly harder for farmers to hire seasonal
workers as they are in great demand in not only Latvia, but also, for instance,
in Germany and Netherlands, where they can also earn higher wages, said
Treibergs.
Students and teachers, some of which work on farms during
summer to earn some money on the side, is not an option. According to farmers,
these people usually work for just a few days, then they quit. In the meantime,
farmers need workers to do hard physical work for two months, said Treibergs.
Treibergs also disapproves of Latvian politicians' eagerness
to protect local labor market and opposition to guest workers. Bringing
seasonal workers to Latvia is nothing dangerous. The entire process is
controlled, and all the applicable social contributions for guest workers are
paid.
Treibergs believes that the situation will become worse yet
in the future, and the pending territorial reform will not make things any
better.
