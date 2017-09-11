EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
Lithuania's Maxima Group selling Polish IT firm Infinite
Emperia Holding, a Polish company controlled by Vilnius-based Maxima Grupe, is selling its IT subsidiary, Infinite, and will plow the proceeds into expansion in Poland, informed LETA/BNS.
Poland's fintech firm DialCom24 is buying Infinite for
an undisclosed amount of money, Maxima Grupe said.
Arunas Zimnickas, CEO of Emperia Holding, the
owner of the Polish retail chain Stokrotka, says the company will invest
the proceeds into further development in Poland.
"Poland is a strategically important market where Maxima
Grupe strengthens its retail positions. With this decision, we are focusing
on our core business of retail trade; therefore, the funds received are
planned to be allocated for further development in the country," he said
in a press release.
Infinite, which launched operations in 2002, employs over
220 people and posted over 50 mln zlotys (EUR 11.6 mln) in 2018.
