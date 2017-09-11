Budget, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 09.08.2019, 09:48
Levits and Pabriks agree to necessity for slight increase in defense budget
Continuing his meetings with government ministers, Levits
met with Pabriks today to discuss Latvia's participation in international
operations, and the creation of a comprehensive national defense system
involving institutions, companies, as well as residents of Latvia and the
diaspora.
During the meeting, the president praised the capability of
the National Armed Forces, as well as cooperation with partner countries and
allied forces. At the same time, the president said that he is happy that he
has already had several meetings with Latvian military leadership, soldiers and
veterans and children of those who have served in international operations
during his first month in office.
The president also expressed support to the Home Guard and
Youth Guard, pointing out that they are an important part of Latvia's civil and
democratic society, LETA was informed by the Presidential Chancery.
- 09.08.2019 Lines might form at Terehova border crossing point
- 09.08.2019 French energy services co Idex sets up business in Lithuania
- 08.08.2019 Правительство Эстонии утвердило новую программу э-резидентства
- 08.08.2019 Swedbank: в июле жизнь была дешевле, чем в июне
- 08.08.2019 Tele2 объявляет престижное оплачиваемое место практики в отрасли мобильных технологий
- 08.08.2019 Латвийская компания будет импортировать в Литву калининградскую электроэнергию
- 08.08.2019 Опрос: 30% латвийских работодателей игнорируют различия между поколениями
- 08.08.2019 airBaltic создала специальную раскраску самолета Airbus A220-300 в честь Литвы
- 08.08.2019 Годовая инфляция в Латвии уменьшилась до 2,9%
- 08.08.2019 "Ход конем" в Рижской думе