Postimees Grupp to take over advertising sales in BMA Estonia's TV channels

The Estonian media group Postimees Grupp AS is to take over advertising sales in the television channels of the Estonian branch of the Baltic Media Alliance (BMA) from Jan. 1, 2020, informed LETA/BNS.

Raido Soom, sales director and member of the management board of Postimees, said that the move comes as part of a cooperation agreement in the course of which the ownership of BMA Estonia will remain unchanged.

"Postimees Grupp will not be buying a share in BMA Estonia OU, but will instead start managing the company's television advertising sales in Estonia. All advertising agreements entered into so far will be taken over by Postimees Grupp without modifications," Soom said.





He noted that the cooperation is aimed at increasing the position of Postimees Grupp in the television market through improved synergy and at offering customers an even better turnkey solution in television advertising. With the cooperation agreement, the TV channel portfolio of Postimees Grupp will also be supplemented with four new channels -- First Baltic Channel Estonia, NTV Baltic Estonia, REN-TV Baltic Estonia and Dom Kino.





Irina Kozorenko, manager of BMA Estonia, said that the cooperation provides a good opportunity to merge the main two target groups, as a result of which the market leader will be able to offer its television clients a one of a kind product for conducting efficient TV campaigns.





"The Estonian branch of BMA will continue developing its TV program, and their marketing activities will also be steered from Estonia. Advertising sales in [the weekly] MK-Estonia and production of local news are and will be an important part of the structure of our branch. Our plans for the future include active improvement of online solutions and further development of the TV strand," Kozorenko said.





BMA Estonia is a part of the Baltic Media Alliance group and represents 25 TV channels in Estonia, the Russian-language weekly MK-Estonia and the TVDOM.TV platform of OTT TV.





Postimees Grupp AS currently represents the Estonian TV channels Kanal 2, Kanal 11, Kanal 12, MyHits, Eesti Kanal, Eesti Kanal+, TLC, Discovery Channel, TNT, TNT4 and Pyatnitsa.