Rucava regional council to ask government to declare state of emergency over drought
At the meeting, the regional council reviewed applications
from Timbras and Lendumi farming enterprises. The applicants indicate that the
amount of precipitation Rucava region received this past May, June and July was
insufficient to ensure proper vegetation growth.
As a result of the dry spell, large territories of
agricultural lands in Rucava have dried up and the plants there have withered.
Farmers in the region are calling for a state of emergency as the drought is
threatening to destroy this year’s harvest.
The regional council of Rucava decided to send the request
for the state of emergency, which would allow the farmers to apply for
government support, to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Agriculture Ministry and
the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry.
LETA was told at the Agriculture Ministry that the ministry
has received the letter from Rucava regional council and that the information
provided in the letter will be assessed. The Agriculture Ministry has ordered
the Rural Support Service to assess the situation in Rucava region, estimate
the losses and establish their causes. After this information is provided the
Agriculture Ministry will decide on further steps.
