Rucava regional council to ask government to declare state of emergency over drought

Members of Rucava regional council have decided at an extraordinary meeting to call on the central government to declare a state of emergency over a prolonged drought this southwestern Latvian region has seen this summer, according to a resolution adopted at the meeting, informed LETA.

At the meeting, the regional council reviewed applications from Timbras and Lendumi farming enterprises. The applicants indicate that the amount of precipitation Rucava region received this past May, June and July was insufficient to ensure proper vegetation growth.





As a result of the dry spell, large territories of agricultural lands in Rucava have dried up and the plants there have withered. Farmers in the region are calling for a state of emergency as the drought is threatening to destroy this year’s harvest.





The regional council of Rucava decided to send the request for the state of emergency, which would allow the farmers to apply for government support, to the Cabinet of Ministers, the Agriculture Ministry and the Environmental Protection and Regional Development Ministry.





LETA was told at the Agriculture Ministry that the ministry has received the letter from Rucava regional council and that the information provided in the letter will be assessed. The Agriculture Ministry has ordered the Rural Support Service to assess the situation in Rucava region, estimate the losses and establish their causes. After this information is provided the Agriculture Ministry will decide on further steps.