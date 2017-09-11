EUR 5 mln to be disbursed in newly installed farmer support in Estonia in 2019

Young newly installed farmers are eligible for up to 40,000 euros in support in Estonia this year, with five million euros in total to be disbursed under the call for proposals, informed LETA/BNS.

The fourth call for proposals takes place from Aug. 28 to Sept. 4., the Ministry of Rural Affairs said.





The main aim of the measure is to facilitate the starting of business by young farmers, facilitate the renewal of generations in agriculture and raise the numbers of agricultural producers with contemporary know-how and experience.





Estonia's Minister of Rural Affairs Mart Jarvik has signed an amendment to the regulation on the assignment of young newly installed farmer support, which places greater emphasis on the quality of the business plan. The second substantive change is better specifying of the criteria for evaluation of the applications.





Eligible for the young agricultural entrepreneur support are young micro and small producers who start agricultural activity for the first time, as well as young entrepreneurs who take over a functioning agricultural enterprise of their parent or grandparent. Eligible young entrepreneurs are people up to 40 years of age with professional education and work experience.





The total size of the budget of the measure is 22.1 mln euros.