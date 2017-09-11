Good for Business, Latvia, Markets and Companies
Turnover of Mars Latvia food retailer up 32.8% in 2018
BC, Riga, 02.07.2019.
Mars Latvia food retailer last year generated EUR 36.302 million in turnover, up 32.8% from a year ago, while the company’s profit increased 44.9% to EUR 879,649, according to Firmas.lv business database wirites LETA.
The company’s management reported that increase of turnover was achieved thanks to successful completion of Mars Baltics business restructuring.
According to Firmas.lv, in 2017 the company generated EUR 27.336 mln in turnover and earned EUR 607,066 in profit.
The company was registered in 1994 and has a share capital of EUR 191,970. The company’s shares belong to US-registered Mars Overseas Holdings Inc.
