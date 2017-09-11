Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Monday, 01.07.2019, 12:58
Estonia cuts alcohol excise duty by 25%
It appears from the accompanying notes of the bill that the purpose of lowering the duties is giving business operators an opportunity to cut alcohol prices in order to curb cross-border trade with Latvia which gained momentum in 2015. When alcohol becomes cheaper, the amounts of alcohol bought in Latvia may decrease and the amounts bought in Estonia may increase.
In addition, the move is expected to increase the amounts of alcohol purchased on Estonia's northern border, the government coalition found.
The bill initiated by the parliamentary groups of the ruling coalition members Center Party, Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) and Isamaa was adopted by the Riigikogu with 70 votes for and nine against on June 13.
During the bill's second reading, the Riigikogu finance committee included an amendment aiming to prevent the transport of excise goods from Estonia to another member state and back to Estonia only for the purpose of reclaiming the excise duty. Goods already released for consumption in Estonia are therefore subject to the excise duty rate that was in force when the goods were released for consumption for the first time.
- 01.07.2019 Литва упростила процедуру приглашения иностранцев и выдачи вида на жительство
- 28.06.2019 Seven beehives placed on the roof of Stockman department store in Riga
- 28.06.2019 Реклама кредитов уходит с латвийского ТВ
- 27.06.2019 Estonia: Martin Villig, Heidi Kakko appointed members of EIC's advisory board
- 27.06.2019 Янис Ензис: В ближайшие годы 738 ресторанов закроются, если ничего не изменится с налогами и репрессиями СГД
- 27.06.2019 Осторожно: задержаны опасные вафли и пюре
- 26.06.2019 В Таллинне состоится ярмарка рыболовных средств
- 26.06.2019 SEB: в интернет-магазинах латвийцы чаще всего покупают бытовую технику и электронику
- 26.06.2019 Литва не намерена ввязываться в акцизные войны с Эстонией и Латвией
- 26.06.2019 Урожай яровых в Латвии в 2019 году обещает быть лучше