Seven beehives placed on the roof of Stockman department store in Riga

Seven beehives have been placed on the roof of the Stockmann department store in Riga, the company’s representatives informed LETA.

Stockmann marketing head Dace Kokina said that beekeepers Janis Snikvalds and Arturs Balandins have placed their beehives on the roof in front of an office on the fifth floor of the building. The beekeepers expect the bees to produce around 350 kilos of honey by the end of the season.





“Urban apiculture is not a fad. It is an indicator of green thinking, a way to let nature into the city and the city into nature,” said Stockmann head Dace Goldmane.





As reported, the Stockmann department store in Riga saw its turnover drop 13.9% to EUR 41.883 mдn in 2018, while the company’s profit rose 7.6% to EUR 1.266 mln.





Stockmann belongs to Finland's Stockmann Oyj Abp. The Finnish retail company launched operations in Latvia in 2003.