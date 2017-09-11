Revenue of Lithuania's Sanitex hits EUR 1 b in 2018

Lithuania's leading wholesale and logistics group Sanitex saw its consolidated revenue grow to 1.029 bn euros in 2018, up 8.6% from 944.582 mln euros in 2017, informed LETA/BNS.

Consolidated net profits of the Kaunas-based group of 11 companies surged by 134% to 20.368 mn euros, from 8.704 mln euros, Sanitex said in its 2018 annual report filed with the Center of Registers.lt.





"The group's key tasks for 2019 include expanding operations in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland," it said.





The company planned to pay out 4.5 mln euros as dividends to shareholders, unchanged from the previous year. It had 113.588 mln euros in undistributed profits in late 2018.





Sanitex is owned by nine private individuals and two companies. Stanislaw Michniewicz is the majority shareholder with a 52.6% stake.



