Good for Business, Lithuania, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 25.06.2019, 11:13
Revenue of Lithuania's Sanitex hits EUR 1 b in 2018
BC, Vilnius, 25.06.2019.Print version
Lithuania's leading wholesale and logistics group Sanitex saw its consolidated revenue grow to 1.029 bn euros in 2018, up 8.6% from 944.582 mln euros in 2017, informed LETA/BNS.
Consolidated net profits of the Kaunas-based group of 11 companies surged by 134% to 20.368 mn euros, from 8.704 mln euros, Sanitex said in its 2018 annual report filed with the Center of Registers.lt.
"The group's key tasks for 2019 include expanding operations in Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia and Poland," it said.
The company planned to pay out 4.5 mln euros as dividends to shareholders, unchanged from the previous year. It had 113.588 mln euros in undistributed profits in late 2018.
Sanitex is owned by nine private individuals and two companies. Stanislaw Michniewicz is the majority shareholder with a 52.6% stake.
Other articles:
- 28.06.2019 ЕБРР и Citadele предоставят кредит в 38 млн. евро новой фабрике Vilniaus baldai
- 21.06.2019 Литва и Польша просят помощи ЕС на исследование перемычки Harmony Link
- 21.06.2019 Эстония заключила договор на покупку противотанковых систем стоимостью 40 млн. евро
- 21.06.2019 Peer-to-peer insurance platform to be tested in the regulatory sandbox in Lithuani
- 21.06.2019 Sustainable Business Operations are Important to 86% of Latvians
- 21.06.2019 AmCham launches a position on talent attraction
- 21.06.2019 Germany's VTG to include Rail Baltica into its business execution
- 21.06.2019 Internet website of receipt lottery launched in Latvia
- 21.06.2019 Lietuvos energija на 2020 год заказал 5 судов СПГ
- 21.06.2019 Lithuania: EBRD, Citadele lend EUR 38 mln to Vilniaus Baldai production facility