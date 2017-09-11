Latvian Welfare Ministry shuts down family supports center Saulstari

Due to a number of violations ascertained at family support center Saulstari (formerly children's home Likumi) in Sala Region's Selpils County, the Welfare Ministry has decided to close the center, as the ministry's deputy state secretary Jana Muizniece told Saeima Public Expenditure and Audit Committee citing LETA.

The center will be shut down in August, said Muizniece.





Responding to reproaches that the Welfare Ministry had not taken action sooner, Muizniece said that Sala Region Council, which the ministry had informed about the violations, was uninterested to do anything about it.





The Welfare Ministry inspected Saulstari after receiving the Ombudsman Office's report about services available to children at the center.





Representatives from the Ombudsman's Office visited family support center Saulstari in mid-March, where they found that the center could not perform all of its functions as it did not have a psychologist and a social worker.





Because of that, there is a high risk that children may behave violently toward each other, which is proved by multiple entries in the children's files, the Ombudsman's Office established.