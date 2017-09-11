Markets and Companies
Latvian Welfare Ministry shuts down family supports center Saulstari
The center will be shut down in August, said Muizniece.
Responding to reproaches that the Welfare Ministry had not
taken action sooner, Muizniece said that Sala Region Council, which the
ministry had informed about the violations, was uninterested to do anything
about it.
The Welfare Ministry inspected Saulstari after receiving the
Ombudsman Office's report about services available to children at the center.
Representatives from the Ombudsman's Office visited family
support center Saulstari in mid-March, where they found that the center could
not perform all of its functions as it did not have a psychologist and a social
worker.
Because of that, there is a high risk that children may
behave violently toward each other, which is proved by multiple entries in the
children's files, the Ombudsman's Office established.
