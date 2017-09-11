Alcohol, EU – Baltic States, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 07.06.2019, 20:02
Amber Beverage Group set to become a 1 bn EUR company
“This has
been a year of extraordinary challenges, experiences and success stories,” said
Seymour Ferreira, the CEO of Amber Beverage Group. “We have added
new production facilities, distribution channels and brands to our portfolio,
transforming ABG from a pan-Baltic enterprise into leading beverage company
able to offer a more direct service and experience to our customers and
consumers worldwide.”
“Based on
the comparison of the group’s financial performance in 2018 versus previous
years, mergers and acquisitions activities have contributed an additional 5% or
EUR 10.4 mln to the total net revenue,” said Ferreira.
In February
2018 ABG completed the takeover of one of the oldest production companies in
Estonia – Remedia. In April ABG increased its holding in Cellar
Trends, the UK distribution company. The goal-oriented team didn’t stop
there and in May ABG entered the Australian market, acquiring a majority stake
in Think Spirits – one of the largest independent distributors of
spirits in the country. In October ABG gained a majority controlling
interest in Permalko – the oldest vodka distillery in Russia, adding to
its brand portfolio such well-known brands as Gradus® and Russkij
Rezerv® and nearly 3 mln 9 L cases of additional business.
The renewed
ambition for ABG’s main asset – one of Russia’s oldest vodkas Moskovskaya®
Vodka is set to deliver 1 million 9 L cases by 2022. The continuous organic
growth of one of the oldest bitters in the world, Riga Black Balsam®,
is on track growing its profitability base. The newcomers to ABG core brands Cross
Keys Gin® and tequila front-liner Rooster Rojo® tequila
are launching in new markets every quarter. Cosmopolitan Diva®, the
first sparkling wine filtered through real gold, keeps finding new partners to
distribute the brand all over the world.
“Supporting
our brand and route-to-market plans will be our continued efforts to improve
our overall efficiency both in the Baltics and global markets. With this in
mind, we plan to improve our production capabilities further, adding additional
focus to purchasing, planning and infrastructure improvements,” said Ferreira
and predicted: “With that energy behind us, we are set to become a 1 bn EUR
company over the next four years”.
Amber Beverage Group
is a vertically integrated international adult beverage company. It operates
internationally from its head office in Luxembourg and through its production
and distribution companies in Russia, Mexico, the UK, Australia, and the
Baltics – its historical home. ABG employs over 2100 people who help to
produce, bottle, market, distribute, export and retail some of the world’s most
iconic beverages. ABG has a wholly owned portfolio of over 130 brands that have
significant market leading positions in many of the 185 markets ABG is active
in.
- 07.06.2019 В Вильнюсе граждане Казахстана смогут принять участие в выборах Президента РК
- 07.06.2019 Эстонию избрали в непостоянные члены СБ ООН
- 07.06.2019 В галерее Rietumu открылась выставка Веры Бондарь
- 07.06.2019 VNI начало перестройку пунктов пересечения границы Патерниеки и Силене
- 07.06.2019 In 2018 Latvian residents spent EUR 564 million on trips abroad
- 07.06.2019 Latvian issues in progress: EU’s vision for the country’s growth
- 07.06.2019 Rail Baltic joint venture gets new supervisory board
- 07.06.2019 Eurostat: Migrant integration – self-employed persons
- 07.06.2019 Президент Латвии: я буду делать то, что обещал, не концентрируясь на рейтинге
- 07.06.2019 Latvia: Trucking company Kreiss turnover increases 0.5% in 2018