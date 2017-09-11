Ecology, Industry, Latvia, Markets and Companies
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 06.06.2019, 10:44
Environment Service issues warning to Biolars chemical plant
In line with the legislation, a warning is the first step of
the suspension process. VVD inspections have discovered grave violations in
management of hazardous waste – residue of different chemicals. The company has
been violating the regulations in a long term.
“The goal of the warning is not to actually suspend the
company’s operations, but to give a clear signal that significant changes are
necessary. Inspection results show that Biolars has been ignoring the
environment protection regulations in a long term. The amount of hazardous
waste that can be stored in the company at the same time has been exceeded 40
times and they have been stored inappropriately,” said VVD general director Elita
Baklane-Ansberga.
VVD has given the company time until September 5 to deal
with the problems. VVD inspectors will control the company’s operations also
during this time. Biolars has to submit a detailed plan on how the
detected violations will be corrected.
As reported, in late May, VVD inspectors and police officers
detained a polluter who had intentionally leaked chemical substance on
roadsides in Zemgale region.
The VVD received complaints from local residents about
pollution with unknown substances on roadsides in a number of counties in
Zemgale, and two days later detained a person whose vehicle had leaked the
chemical substances in Jelgava and Bauska counties in a distance of several
kilometers. A criminal process has been launched.
According to initial assessment, the substance is cyanide
ions originating from Olaine chemical plant Biolars.
Biolars so far has no status assigned in the criminal
procedure. Biolars representatives said that the company will cooperate
with the responsible institutions in investigation.
VVD representative Maruta Buklevica told LETA earlier
that so far there are no concerns about damage to human health, but residents
are asked to be cautious and avoid the polluted roadsides.
- 06.06.2019 Services centers create 2,00 new jobs in Lithuania in 2018
- 05.06.2019 Совет LDz не отстранил от должности председателя и двух членов правления
- 05.06.2019 СГД провела процессуальные действия на предприятии Kolonna
- 05.06.2019 EK рекомендует Латвии снизить налоговое бремя для людей с маленькими доходами
- 05.06.2019 Biolars получил предупреждение о частичной приостановке деятельности
- 05.06.2019 Снимается первый оригинальный сериал совместного производства Латвии и Украины
- 05.06.2019 Lithuanian producers allowed to export frozen products to Ukraine
- 05.06.2019 Latvian Environmental Investment Fund suspends financing for Ventspils Music School project on corruption suspicions
- 05.06.2019 Revenue Service carries out procedural activities at beauty care company Kolonna