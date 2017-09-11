Alcohol, Estonia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 28.05.2019, 11:15
Estonian alcohol tax cut will put an end to cross-border trade - Liviko
"Personally, I would not have expected such resolve
from the government," Liviko CEO
Janek Kalvi told.
"I have always said that to put an end to cross-border
trade, the rates for strong and low-alcohol beverages alike have to be lowered
by about 20-25%, and I have always said that I do not consider it very
much doable politically. It looks like this government has decided to pass also
decisions which are not of the easy kind," the CEO said.
He said that when the planned measures take effect, the government "definitely" will have achieved its goal to end cross-border trade on the Latvian border and restore trade on the northern border.
According to Kalvi, the reduction by 25% will make alcohol
excise duty rates equal in Estonia and Latvia.
He described the endeavor to cut the rates already from July
1 as a challenge in its own right, as the reduction would be very steep and
done at very short notice.
The effect, however, will be seen only after some time,
Kalvi added.
"You shouldn't think that prices will be on the Latvian
level from July. You need to take into account that traders have their
warehouses full of stocks which contain a higher excise duty as a price
component. You shouldn't think that traders will be ready to absorb
hundreds of thousands of euros in costs. Although some businesses here have
said already that the price will drop from the same day, that is not
realistic," Kalvi said, referring to a promise made by shipper Tallink.
He said the transition could take from two to four months,
and longer in some cases.
As regards purchases by Finns, the Liviko CEO said that the
tax increases in Finland to date have been cosmetic, moving the tax higher by
1-2 percentage points, whereas in Estonia tax has been hiked by 15% at a time.
"We've seen certain recovery, but it has been
subdued," he said, adding that now a livening was expected also on the
northern border.
The government at its Cabinet sitting on Monday reached an agreement
in principle on the budget strategy for 2020-2023 and the draft of the state
budget for 2020 and is about to handle both documents in non-Cabinet format
already this Thursday.
As part of the negotiations on the budget strategy and the
state budget for 2010, the government decided that the excise duty on both
strong alcohol and low-alcohol beverages will be cut by 25% from July 1 to
curb cross-border trade on Estonia's southern border.
The ruling coalition handed a bill lowering the alcohol tax
to the parliament on Monday.
- 27.05.2019 СГД за четыре месяца собрала налогов на 3,7% больше запланированного
- 27.05.2019 Estonia`s households were active in borrowing in April
- 27.05.2019 Акциз на алкоголь в Эстонии снизится с 1 июля
- 27.05.2019 Construction growth slowed down in Estonia
- 27.05.2019 Latvia's tax revenue 3.7% above target in four months
- 27.05.2019 Estonia: Bill lowering alcohol tax handed to parliament
- 27.05.2019 Latvijas Maiznieks bakery planning exports to Scandinavia
- 27.05.2019 Estonia: Capital Mill to build EUR 35 mln office building in Vilnius
- 27.05.2019 Latvijas maiznieks начнет продажи в Скандинавии
- 27.05.2019 Оборот Maxima Latvija в 2018 году вырос на 6,4%