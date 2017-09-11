Alcohol, Estonia, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Taxation
Estonia: Bill lowering alcohol tax handed to parliament
Siim Pohlak, chairman of the Estonian Conservative People's Party (EKRE) group in the Estonian parliament, on Monday handed in on the ruling three-party coalition's behalf a bill that would lower the excise duty on strong alcohol and beer and cider in Estonia by 25% from July 1 this year, informed LETA/BNS.
The government at its Cabinet sitting on Monday reached an agreement in principle on the budget strategy for 2020-2023 and the draft of the state budget for 2020 and is about to handle both documents in non-Cabinet format already this Thursday.
As part of the negotiations on the budget strategy and the state budget for 2010, the government decided that the excise duty on both strong alcohol and low-alcohol beverages will be cut by 25 percent from July 1 to curb cross-border trade on Estonia's southern border.
