Lithuania's Achemos Grupe posts EUR 16.5 mln in loses in 2018

Achemos Grupe (Achema Group), one of the largest business groups in Lithuania, suffered a consolidated audited net loss of 16.5 mln euros last year after earning 29.670 mln euros in profits a year earlier, informed LETA/BNS.

The group's audited consolidated revenue rose 12% from 818 mln to 914 mln euros, and sales revenue alone inched up 0.3% to 783.228 mln euros, the 2018 report filed to the Lithuanian Center of Registers shows.





Mindaugas Deksnys, head of Achemos Grupe, said last week revenue growth was largely influenced by its gas production and trade and the activity of renewable energy enterprises belonging to the group.





Achemos Grupe invested 69 mln euros in expanding production, introducing new products and on acquisition last year. It plans to invest 32 mln euros this year, spending around 21 mln euros of its own funds and borrowing the rest.





Achemos Grupe united over 45 companies operating in Lithuania and abroad.



