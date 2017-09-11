Vejonis to become first ex-president to not receive state-provided apartment

After the Incumbent President Raimonds Vejonis' term of office expires, he will become the first ex-president who will not receive a state-provided apartment, Arnis Salnajs, head of the President's Chancery, told Saeima Public Expenditure and Audit Committee, writes LETA.

This according to changes to the Law on the Provision of Functioning of the President of Latvia, which Saeima passed in 2013, explained Salnajs.





Instead of a government-provided apartment, Vejonis and all subsequent ex-presidents will receive higher monthly pension in the amount of 85 percent of the president's monthly salary. Should an ex-president become a Saeima member or a minister, he or she will not be paid the pension while in office.





The new provisions do not apply to the previous ex-presidents, said Salnajs.





Vejonis and each subsequent ex-presidents will also be provided an automobile.





The President's Chancery's total expenditure last year amounted to EUR 6.89 mln, or EUR 2 mln more than projected. This because of higher than anticipated number of president and foreign delegations' visits last year when Latvia was marking its centenary, explained Salnajs.