Vejonis to become first ex-president to not receive state-provided apartment
This according to changes to the Law on the Provision of Functioning of the President of Latvia, which Saeima passed in 2013, explained Salnajs.
Instead of a government-provided apartment, Vejonis and all subsequent ex-presidents will receive higher monthly pension in the amount of 85 percent of the president's monthly salary. Should an ex-president become a Saeima member or a minister, he or she will not be paid the pension while in office.
The new provisions do not apply to the previous ex-presidents, said Salnajs.
Vejonis and each subsequent ex-presidents will also be provided an automobile.
The President's Chancery's total expenditure last year amounted to EUR 6.89 mln, or EUR 2 mln more than projected. This because of higher than anticipated number of president and foreign delegations' visits last year when Latvia was marking its centenary, explained Salnajs.
