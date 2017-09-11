Funds, Latvia, Markets and Companies, Medicine
Latvia: Medical Risk Fund does not fulfill its main task as does not work for the benefit of patients - State Audit Office
Payments from the Medical Risk Fund are critically important
for many patients as such payments allow them to act immediately to mitigate
and prevent the consequences of damage they have suffered. In some cases, the
Medical Risk Fund deals with complaints and compensation claims for so long
that the money is eventually paid to the heirs of a patient, the Audit Office
points out.
In five years since the Medical Risk Fund was established,
the center has received more than 900 patients' compensation claims, made more
than 200 decisions confirming harm done to the patients during the treatment,
and paid these patients a total of EUR 4.4 mln. The Audit Office assessed
accessibility of the Medical Risk Fund, how long patients' claims are analyzed,
transparency of the procedure for determining the amount of reimbursement, and
management of the fund's financial resources.
The Medical Risk Fund's ultimate goal is to enable patients
to defend their rights without the need to turn to courts. The fund is a state
institution, but its operations directly depend on the speed of the Health
Inspectorate and National Health Service's operations and these two institutions'
capacity.
In order for a patient to be eligible for compensation for
the harm he or she has suffered, the patient must apply to the Medical Risk
Fund and describe the damage suffered. The fund must make sure that all the
required documents are submitted and that the deadlines for submitting the
claim are met, after which the Health Inspectorate analyzes the case and
determines the scale of damage. The Medical Risk Fund then makes a final
decision whether to pay or not pay compensation to the patient. The entire process
may take up to six months. However, deadlines are actually observed only in
less than a quarter (24%) of all cases. In cases where additional time is
required to assess the circumstances, the process may take up to one year,
while in 33% of all cases, the process continued for more than a year, the
Audit Office has established.
The majority of this time - 90% - is taken by the Health
Inspectorate's examinations and preparation of the inspectorate's opinion.
Furthermore, the Health Inspectorate's inspections have been growing longer -
back in 2014, one such inspection took eight months on the average, while in
2017 - more than a year. This is due to the Health Inspectorate's limited
capacity and poorly planned internal procedures.
The audit found that lack of medical experts has a
significant impact on Health Inspectorate's operations, which is a problem
characteristic of the entire healthcare industry. In order to tackle the
problem, at the end of last year the inspectorate began to conclude agreements
with professional associations and external experts.
At the same time, the overly general regulatory framework
for determining the severity of damage to the health of a patient also hampers
speedy review of claims - the regulations are so complex and unclear that
patients cannot trace and understand the method of how the amount of damage was
calculated. As a result, patients will consider the payments unfair in all
cases except the cases when the maximum possible amount of compensation is paid.
According to the Cabinet of Ministers' regulations, the
Medical Risk Fund must calculate the annual amount of compensation payments
taking into account the expected number of claims. However, the fund does not
actually make such projections and instead relies on the original projections
defined in 2013.
At present, financial flows at the Medical Risk Fund do not
suggest that the fund has ever been short of money necessary to pay a patient
compensation. However, one of the reasons for that is the delayed
decision-making process - furthermore, the fund is not held responsible if a
patient's claim is reviewed too long. If the process of reviewing claims were
shorter, the fund could at some point run out of cash for compensation
payments.
The other reason why money remains at the Medical Risk Fund
is that many people do not know about the existence of the fund and about their
rights. According to the Audit Office's survey, only 14 % of respondents have
heard that such there is such a fund in Latvia, and only 9 % know what the main
function of the Medical Risk Fund is.
The Health Ministry has never assessed the Medical Risk
Fund's performance, although the ministry has sufficient information about all
the shortcomings ascertained by the Audit Office. 18 % of the fund's decisions
are appealed to the Health Ministry and at least 48 % of them are subsequently
appealed in the Administrative Court.
In order to ensure that the Medical Risk Fund's operations
meet the main objective of the fund, the Audit Office recommends the Health
Inspectorate and the Health Ministry to take measures in order to improve
internal and control procedures, as well as measures aimed at improving review
of patient's claims.
