Milrem LCM to repair Estonian Army's personnel trucks under EUR 2.1 mln contract

The Estonian Center for Defense Investment and the company Milrem LCM have entered into a 2.1-million-euro contract for the performance of maintenance work on components of the personnel carrying equipment of the Estonian defense forces, reported LETA/BNS.

The seven-year contract is for the repair of the engines, gearboxes, transfer boxes and drive shafts of the defense forces' Mercedes-Benz and DAF vehicles. Two companies took part in the tender, the Estonian Center for Defense Investment said on Tuesday.





Priit Soosaar, head of the department for procurements at Center for Defense Investment, said the contract provides the defense forces with long-term certainty that their personnel carrying equipment is ready for use.





"Mercedes-Benz and DAF vehicles are very widespread in the defense forces, therefore the state was on the lookout for a dependable maintenance partner that is capable of ensuring the best readiness of the equipment of the defense forces," he said.





"Service and maintenance of vehicles is the most work intensive and important field of work of the vehicle fleet of the defense forces, which ensures the mobility of the units of the defense forces and their readiness to act rapidly in a crisis situation," Soosaar added.





Milrem LCM provides services for the defense and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian defense forces' military vehicles in Tallinn and in Voru. The company has been providing maintenance to the equipment of the Estonian defense forces since 2014, when it won a tender for the maintenance of Sisu armored personnel carriers.





Milrem LCM is owned 60% by Patria OY of Finland and 40% by Mootor Grupp of Estonia.