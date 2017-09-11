Estonia, Markets and Companies, Security
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 23.04.2019, 19:34
Milrem LCM to repair Estonian Army's personnel trucks under EUR 2.1 mln contract
The seven-year contract is for the repair of the engines, gearboxes, transfer boxes and drive shafts of the defense forces' Mercedes-Benz and DAF vehicles. Two companies took part in the tender, the Estonian Center for Defense Investment said on Tuesday.
Priit Soosaar, head of the department for procurements at Center for Defense Investment, said the contract provides the defense forces with long-term certainty that their personnel carrying equipment is ready for use.
"Mercedes-Benz and DAF vehicles are very widespread in the defense forces, therefore the state was on the lookout for a dependable maintenance partner that is capable of ensuring the best readiness of the equipment of the defense forces," he said.
"Service and maintenance of vehicles is the most work intensive and important field of work of the vehicle fleet of the defense forces, which ensures the mobility of the units of the defense forces and their readiness to act rapidly in a crisis situation," Soosaar added.
Milrem LCM provides services for the defense and security sector offering life cycle support services for heavy and armored vehicles, weapon systems and other military equipment. The company provides maintenance and repair works for the Estonian defense forces' military vehicles in Tallinn and in Voru. The company has been providing maintenance to the equipment of the Estonian defense forces since 2014, when it won a tender for the maintenance of Sisu armored personnel carriers.
Milrem LCM is owned 60% by Patria OY of Finland and 40% by Mootor Grupp of Estonia.
- 23.04.2019 Беларусь до конца года планирует альтернативный импорт нефти морским путём
- 23.04.2019 Российские аудиторы посетят рыбоперерабатывающие предприятия Эстонии
- 23.04.2019 Зарплата сезонных работников в Эстонии до 1268 евро
- 23.04.2019 Завершается стремительный рост на рынке жилья в Эстонии
- 23.04.2019 Construction price index in Estonia continued a moderate rise
- 23.04.2019 Estonia: Regulator applying for extension of prohibition on stay at Aidu wind farm
- 23.04.2019 Estonia: Tulika Takso to buy 40 hybrid cars for EUR 800,000
- 23.04.2019 Job portal: Avg pay in seasonal jobs in Estonia up to EUR 1,268 a month
- 23.04.2019 Binders getting ready to attract employees from Ukraine and Belarus
- 23.04.2019 1st cruise ship of 2019 season to visit Estonia on Saturday