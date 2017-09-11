Binders getting ready to attract employees from Ukraine and Belarus

Latvian road construction company Binders is facing shortage of workers, therefore the company is ready to attract employees from Ukraine and Belarus, the company’s board chairman Aigars Seja said in an interview with LETA.

“The situation is similar every year and there are fewer potential employees. Every season we are looking for new people. Of course, local employees are the priority. We are working with the youth, visiting schools, organizing Open Door days.





He said that there is a shortage of workers and people’s qualifications are lower.





Seja said that Binders is seriously considering attraction of employees from Ukraine and Belarus. Asked whether those would be seasonal workers or engineers, Seja said that the company has enough engineers, but there is a shortage of workers.





The company’s representative said that Binders employees about 500 people during peak season, and about 350 during winter.