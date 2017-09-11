Latvia, Markets and Companies, Telecomunications
Latvian Television's board chairman Giels steps down
LETA has been unable to get in touch with Giels so far.
Eva Juhnevica who has been appointed to the position of a board member at the Latvian public television (LTV) in charge of digital development and contents, has also decided to reject the post.
LETA also reported, the National Electronic Mass Media Council (NEPLP) at the end of March decided to appoint Giels to the position of LTV board chairman, while Juhnevica was appointed to the position of a board member in charge of digital development and contents.
The Latvian Association of Journalists called on NEPLP to annul the decision and announce a new tender. The association believes that the selected board members do not meet the tender requirements.
Also the New Conservative Party (JKP) plans to ask the Saeima Media Policy Subcommittee to annul the results of a tender to fill vacancies on the LTV board and to look into lawfulness of the NEPLP decisions about participants of the tender. The New Unity party sees a breach of legislation in the tender for the LTV board. Meanwhile, other politicians said that the Saeima has no rights to make decision on LTV board tender results.
