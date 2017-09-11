Polish PM promises Orlen's expansion in Lithuania

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, currently on a visit to Lithuania, has pledged that Polish oil giant Orlen will expand its operations in Lithuania, informed LETA/BNS.

After inspecting the Orlen-owned Orlen Lietuva oil refiner in Mazeikiai, the Polish prime minister, however, refrained from providing details on the plans yet but assured that the plans are expansion-oriented, including further investment into the Lithuanian refiner.





"Our plans are quite expansionary, they are aimed at building new capacity for the refinery as well," the Polish prime minister told LETA/BNS Lithuania.





"As far as specific investment is concerned, I can not complement this information with some more specifics, but I am absolutely certain that there are plans for further investments in Mazeikiai," he added.





In March, 2018, the Lithuanian government and Orlen signed a declaration on the Polish company's investment into the modernization and infrastructure of the Lithuanian refiner.





Orlen Lietuva also operates the Butinge terminal, Birzai oil pipeline and a network of service stations. Morawiecki said that disputes, resolved in recent years, regarding Orlen Lietuva's rail freight transportation and the Renge railway section have improved Lithuanian-Polish relations.

Lithuania's state-run railway company Lietuvos Gelezinkeliai (Lithuanian Railways) and Orlen signed a contract on rail freight tariffs last summer. Lithuania has also committed to rebuilding the Renge railway from Mazeikiai to the Latvian border, removed a decade ago, by the end of this year.





Orlen Lietuva used the 19-km Renge railway to transport its products to Latvia and has been forced to take other longer routes after it was dismantled.





"I am very pleased to have this whole dispute closed by now, which is an indication of improving relationship between Poland and Lithuania as well," the Polish prime minister said. "I would like to emphasize that Polish-Lithuanian relations are top-notch, are very good."