Employment, Labour-market, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Telecomunications
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Thursday, 04.04.2019, 13:35
Telia Lithuania set to lay off almost 300 employees in 2019
The changes are aimed at improving the efficiency of operations and creating a more flexible services structure, the company said in a stock exchange release on Thursday.
"In the nearest future, we will designate big effort and investments upgrading client service systems and digitalizing internal processes. Therefore, we are reviewing the responsibilities of our employees," Telia Lietuva CEO Dan Stromberg said.
"This is an integral part of the aim to create the even simpler, leaner and more flexible structure of the company, making it even more significant groupwise," he added.
Some employees of Telia Lietuva will be offered jobs at TGSL in Vilnius, whose staff is planned to be increased from 300 to 500 this year.
Telia Lietuva currently employs around 2,400 people.
- 04.04.2019 ENTSO-E to provide key synchronization documents to Baltic countries
- 04.04.2019 Estonia's home and garden goods retailer Hortes expanding into Lithuania
- 04.04.2019 Оборот членов ассоциации Latvijas mebeles вырос на 7,8% в 2018 году
- 04.04.2019 Латвийские инвесторы приняли участие в видеомосте Фергана–Ташкент–Маскат–Рига–Сеул
- 03.04.2019 Viimsi Vesi to collect water consumption data through Sigfox with a smart metering solution provided by Levira
- 03.04.2019 Предприятие Madesta перенесло производства металлических конструкций из Крыма в Рижский порт
- 03.04.2019 Rail Baltica Global Forum 2019 in Vilnius – discussing financing, trends and project progress in 2019
- 03.04.2019 Google to provide payment services from Ireland
- 03.04.2019 Эстонская Apollo Group планирует развивать бизнес кинотеатров и ресторанов в Латвии и Литве
- 03.04.2019 Латвийское казино Fenikss покупает эстонский бизнес Grand Prix Casino