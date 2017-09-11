Telia Lithuania set to lay off almost 300 employees in 2019

Lithuania's integrated telecommunications company Telia Lietuva is set to lay off 285 employees this year, but plans to hire around 200 new staff at Telia Global Services Lithuania (TGSL), informed LETA/BNS.

The changes are aimed at improving the efficiency of operations and creating a more flexible services structure, the company said in a stock exchange release on Thursday.





"In the nearest future, we will designate big effort and investments upgrading client service systems and digitalizing internal processes. Therefore, we are reviewing the responsibilities of our employees," Telia Lietuva CEO Dan Stromberg said.





"This is an integral part of the aim to create the even simpler, leaner and more flexible structure of the company, making it even more significant groupwise," he added.





Some employees of Telia Lietuva will be offered jobs at TGSL in Vilnius, whose staff is planned to be increased from 300 to 500 this year.





Telia Lietuva currently employs around 2,400 people.