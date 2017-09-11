Cooperation, Estonia, EU – Baltic States, Health, Markets and Companies
Tampere healthcare managers looking at services offered to elderly in Tartu
The Finnish specialists are keen to learn about the organization of first contact healthcare, first and foremost the services offered to the elderly, spokespeople for the Tartu city government said.
On Thursday morning, people from the social and healthcare services department of the city government of Tartu introduced to the guests the city's system of social services and offered an overview of digital solutions in the fields of social services and healthcare.
Deputy Mayor Mihkel Lees said that Tartu has significantly increased the share of social topics in its international communication.
"All of Europe stands face to face with a big challenge -- how to cope with the aging of the population and how to offer the elderly the possibility of aging with dignity and help them live healthily for as long as possible," Lees said.
The delegation from Tampere is also to visit the Tartu Mental Health Care Center foundation, Tartu Hooldekodu care home and Dorpat Tervis center for rehabilitation and specialist medical care.
Tampere and Tartu are twinned cities since 1992. The two cities are engaging in intense cooperation in developing Smart City and innovative business, in cooperation in the fields of culture, education and social affairs.
