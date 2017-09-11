Estonia, Markets and Companies, Real Estate
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Tuesday, 26.03.2019, 19:32
Sorainen law firm will move to the innovative office premises of Porto Franco
‘We advise
companies in the field of business law on a daily basis, and our firm is
characterised by the fact that our offices in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and
Belarus work closely together and act as a team. Also, our lawyers are often
involved in the largest deals in the region, which requires great commitment
and efficiency. Therefore, we need premises that support our
collaboration-oriented organisational culture and, on the other hand, create a
pleasant atmosphere for our employees as well as for customers who visit us,’
said Toomas Prangli, Country
Managing Partner of Sorainen,
a leading law firm in Estonia. ‘Our firm has grown steadily, so lack of space
is one of the reasons for moving, but more importantly, we need offices that
would support our organisational culture which is based on teamwork and
employee well-being.’
‘It is a
great honour for Porto Franco to house one of the most prominent and
prestigious law firms in Estonia – the seaside location will surely be an
inspiration for them,’ said Rauno Teder, Chairman of the Board of Porto
Franco. ‘Porto Franco will
create a new and innovative business environment in Tallinn: located by the
sea, completely new, and built to high quality. The companies that move to our
premises now have the opportunity to shape their offices in a way that provide
them the best environment for stimulating development and growth. An office is
not merely a room with a desk and a chair – a well-planned office space with
high-quality interior design can influence the mood of the employees and the
performance of the entire organisation.’
International
legal directories such as The Legal 500, Chambers Europe, Chambers
Global, IFLR1000, and Mergermarket, a provider
of M&A rankings, rank Sorainen as
one of the leading law firms in the Baltics. On 22 January 2019, Sorainen Estonia received quality
management certificate from the Estonian Bar Association.
- 26.03.2019 Айвар Сыэрд: финансовые дела Эстонии идут плохо
- 26.03.2019 Эстонская компания исследует возможности ядерного реактора нового поколения
- 26.03.2019 Минздрав Литвы критикует "массовый призыв" делать прививки
- 26.03.2019 Estonian energy co looking into feasibility of new generation molten salt reactor
- 26.03.2019 Estonia: Narva officials suspected of large-scale corruption
- 26.03.2019 Enterprise Estonia: Digitization would improve competitiveness of small companies
- 26.03.2019 В сейм Литвы будут внесены проекты подготовки к жесткому сценарию Brexit
- 26.03.2019 Lufthansa планирует строить в Риге новый сервисный центр
- 25.03.2019 Vilnius' municipal heating supplier VST fires CEO Burokas
- 25.03.2019 Estravel travel agency to buy majority holding in tourism co Wris