Sorainen law firm will move to the innovative office premises of Porto Franco

Sorainen law firm and Porto Franco have concluded a lease contract, under which Sorainen will move to the innovative office premises of Porto Franco in autumn 2020 when the centre is due to be completed. Area of Sorainen’s rental space is 1670 square meters. The deal was advised by Colliers Estonia.

‘We advise companies in the field of business law on a daily basis, and our firm is characterised by the fact that our offices in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Belarus work closely together and act as a team. Also, our lawyers are often involved in the largest deals in the region, which requires great commitment and efficiency. Therefore, we need premises that support our collaboration-oriented organisational culture and, on the other hand, create a pleasant atmosphere for our employees as well as for customers who visit us,’ said Toomas Prangli, Country Managing Partner of Sorainen, a leading law firm in Estonia. ‘Our firm has grown steadily, so lack of space is one of the reasons for moving, but more importantly, we need offices that would support our organisational culture which is based on teamwork and employee well-being.’

‘It is a great honour for Porto Franco to house one of the most prominent and prestigious law firms in Estonia – the seaside location will surely be an inspiration for them,’ said Rauno Teder, Chairman of the Board of Porto Franco. ‘Porto Franco will create a new and innovative business environment in Tallinn: located by the sea, completely new, and built to high quality. The companies that move to our premises now have the opportunity to shape their offices in a way that provide them the best environment for stimulating development and growth. An office is not merely a room with a desk and a chair – a well-planned office space with high-quality interior design can influence the mood of the employees and the performance of the entire organisation.’

International legal directories such as The Legal 500, Chambers Europe, Chambers Global, IFLR1000, and Mergermarket, a provider of M&A rankings, rank Sorainen as one of the leading law firms in the Baltics. On 22 January 2019, Sorainen Estonia received quality management certificate from the Estonian Bar Association.