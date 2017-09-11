EU – Baltic States, Lithuania, Markets and Companies, Retail
International Internet Magazine. Baltic States news & analytics
Friday, 22.03.2019, 10:11
Lithuania's Maxima Grupe hands over management of Spain's Supersol
BC, Vilnius, 22.03.2019.Print version
Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retail group in the Baltics, has handed over the management of the Spanish Supersol chain, having 196 shops in Spain, to the Luxembourg-based Carson Sarl which is indirectly owned by Nerijus Numavicius, the owner of Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba, and other related persons, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.
Supersol CEO in Spain Vygintas Sapokas told the daily Maxima Grupe and Supersol reached a mutual agreement to end their cooperation as the group plans to focus on the expansion in Poland where it operated the Stokrotka chain.
According to Sapokas, Supersol's activity is still unprofitable.
Other articles:
- 22.03.2019 Lithuania's Vilniaus Duona sets eyes on Polish exports
- 22.03.2019 Court initiates legal protection proceedings for Rigas Kugu Buvetava shipyard
- 21.03.2019 Фабрику Laima в Адажи построит Merks
- 21.03.2019 Ministry gives Usakovs one week to explain possible violations on the Riga City Council's part
- 21.03.2019 Finnish postal co to cut jobs, relocate some to Tallinn
- 21.03.2019 Жители Эстонии получают доступ к инструкциям по подготовке к кризисам
- 21.03.2019 Latvijas dzelzcels: белорусские грузовладельцы переходят к Латвии
- 21.03.2019 Премьер Литвы: возможно будут проблемы с Revolut
- 21.03.2019 Экспорт латвийских продуктов питания может вырасти на 5%
- 21.03.2019 МОСРР дает Ушакову "последнюю возможность" объяснить нарушения в работе Рижской думы