Lithuania's Maxima Grupe hands over management of Spain's Supersol

Maxima Grupe (Maxima Group), the largest retail group in the Baltics, has handed over the management of the Spanish Supersol chain, having 196 shops in Spain, to the Luxembourg-based Carson Sarl which is indirectly owned by Nerijus Numavicius, the owner of Lithuania's Vilniaus Prekyba, and other related persons, according the Verslo Zinios business daily writes LETA/BNS.

Supersol CEO in Spain Vygintas Sapokas told the daily Maxima Grupe and Supersol reached a mutual agreement to end their cooperation as the group plans to focus on the expansion in Poland where it operated the Stokrotka chain.





According to Sapokas, Supersol's activity is still unprofitable.