Use of LTV studio by Russia Today poses security risks to Latvia's media environment - State Security Service

The use of Latvian Television’s (LTV) studio by Russian television channel Russia Today is unacceptable and poses risks to Latvia’s media environment, the State Security Service says LETA.

Representatives of the State Security Service told LETA that the security service has been informed about the case and is currently probing the circumstances in which Russia Today was allowed to broadcast an interview from the LTV studio. It is unacceptable for a state-funded public broadcaster to provide support to a Russian propaganda outlet, and such a practice poses risks to Latvia’s media environment, the security service said.





The Latvian public broadcaster’s cooperation with the Russia propaganda outlet can have a negative effect on the broadcaster’s public image and Latvia’s international reputation, representatives of the security service believed.





As reported, Russian television channel Russia Today last week broadcast an interview from a studio of Latvian Television (LTV) without LTV administration’s consent, which LTV considers unacceptable, the Latvian public broadcaster said in a statement on Facebook.





According to the LTV statement, neither the LTV administration nor the administration of LTV News Service were informed about the fact.





According to the statement posted on Facebook, LTV has probed the case and has demanded explanations from the employee responsible for letting Russia Today into the LTV studio. LTV is also determined to adopt stricter procedures for the lease of its studios, equipment and broadcasting satellite services to third parties.