Estonia: Tonis Kaasik chosen Entrepreneur of the Year

This year's title of EY Entrepreneur of the Year 2019 went to Tonis Kaasik, owner of Ecometal AS, an Estonian company that recycles lead batteries, and the life achievement award to Juri Kraft, founder of garment producer Sangar, informed LETA/BNS.

The selection board's opinion was that Tonis Kaasik' strong personal sense of mission to create a cleaner environment deserved recognition, partner at EY Estonia Ranno Tingas said.





Ecometal AS, founded by Tonis Kaasik in 1999, is the only recycler of lead batteries in the Baltic states. The company's factory in the northeastern city of Sillamae employs 60 people and recycles over 20,000 tons of lead batteries each year.





The EY lifetime achievement award was given to Kraft, founder of Sangar.





"Traditions take a long time to forge and are passed on from generation to generation. Sangar, the work of life of one man, is a company the roots of which run so deep that it remains unaffected even by the strongest storms. The lifetime work of Juri Kraft is founded on such roots and carried onward by his successors," Tingas said.





The national winner will go to Monaco in June to compete for the title of World Entrepreneur of the Year.





EY Estonia is a member firm of Ernst & Young Baltic AS, a company providing assurance, tax, transactions and advisory services. EY Estonia employs 120 people.